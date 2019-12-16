Xbox One bundles from $140 shipped: All-Digital, Star Wars Jedi + $25 GC, more

- Dec. 16th 2019 12:55 pm ET

0
We have a series of notable Xbox One bundles on sale today. First up, trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console with 3 games for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $250, Microsoft’s disc-less console has dropped back to its Black Friday price at most retailers for Christmas including Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s offer knocks an additional $9 off for the best price we can find. Along with its 1TB of storage, this bundle also includes digital downloads for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale. Hit up our hands-on unboxing video for additional information on what to expect. More deals and details below.

More Holiday Xbox One Deals:

Not only are we seeing all of these notable Xbox One console deals today, but you can also extend your Game Pass Ultimate subscription at one of the best prices yet. Amazon is offering 6-months at 50% off alongside the rest of today’s best Xbox game deals. And if you somehow missed it, Microsoft officially unveiled its next generation of home console gaming with the Xbox Series X. You can read all about that right here.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition:

  • Go all digital with the Xbox One S All Digital Edition and enjoy disc free gaming
  • Join Xbox All Access: Enjoy low monthly payments for 24 months, no upfront cost, access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer. Plus console upgrade option
  • Bundle includes*: Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming), wireless controller, 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale

Microsoft

