Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub today at 50% off: 6-months for $45

Amazon is now offering 6-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $44.99 with free digital delivery. You’re essentially buying a 3-month subscription at full price with an additional 3-months thrown in for free once you add it to your cart. This same deal is available at Walmart. That’s $45 or 50% off the going rate and slightly better than the standard Black Friday offer we saw. Game Pass Ultimate comes along with all the perks and benefits Gold Live members receive as well as access to the on-demand Xbox game library and more. Learn more about it right here. More details below.

You’ll find all of today’s best Xbox game deals in this morning’s roundup and everything you need to know about the new Forza Horizon 4 battle royale. But whatever you do, make sure you swing by our coverage of the new Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next generation home console.

Also, be sure to hit up our review for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season as part of our giveaway event.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables. If you have existing Gold or Game Pass membership(s), they will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio. See xbox.com/gamepass.

