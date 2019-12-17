AirPrint-enabled Canon and Brother laser printers fall as low as $125 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser AiO (MF264dw) for $124.99 shipped. That’s $74 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is one of the best prices we have tracked. This printer supports AirPrint, allowing iOS and macOS users to easily turn digital documents into physical ones when on the same network. When out and about Google Cloud Print capabilities allow owners to print from any web browser they sign in to. Up to 30 pages per minute can be cranked out. Multifunction features enable printing, scanning, and copying. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted the Brother Laser Printer (HL-L5100DN) for $129.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019 by $3. This offering also sports Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. Print speeds are incredibly fast at 42 pages per minute. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

No matter which printer you choose, you’ll certainly need some paper to print with. For $26, you can score eight reams of Hammermill Paper. That’s 4,000 sheets, each of which costs a mere two-thirds of a penny. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser AiO features:

Print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, with your first Print in your hands in approximately 5 seconds

Supports mobile solutions, including apple Air Print, Canon Print business, Mopria Print service, and Google cloud Print. Connect mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct connection

5-Line, black and white LCD for easy navigation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!