The Epic Games Holiday Sale is live from now through January 1st. After securing loads of notable PC exclusives across 2019 and beyond, Epic is now offering its community a series of free games and a notable on-going $10 Epic Coupon promotion. Head below for all of the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Epic Games Holiday Sale

(Update 12/20 11:00am): The second title in Epic’s 12 days of free games promotion is now live. The regularly $20 TowerFall Ascension can now be downloaded for FREE. This couch-based 4-player local party game will bring some hilarious and intense archery combat to all your holiday festivities this year.

The Epic Games Holiday Sale is offering a free game per day from now through January 1st. From the creators of FTL: Faster Than Light, Into the Breach is the first of the 12 days of free games and time is running out to score it before the second freebie is revealed. Once you redeem these freebies they will remain in your library forever, but you only have 24 hours to claim them each day. You can do so right here, or by opening the Epic Games store on your mobile browser and grabbing them from there.

Epic Store $10 Coupons for Everyone

You’ll also receive a $10 Epic Coupon by logging in to your Epic Games account right now. This can be used towards any game of $14.99 or more, but you can’t use it on pre-orders, DLC, in-game purchases, or season passes. And “if you use that $10 Epic Coupon towards purchasing an eligible title, you’ll receive an additional $10 Epic Coupon.” In other words, the $10 coupons will just keep coming providing you keep using them on eligible titles until January 1st, by the sounds of it. More details right here.

Last we heard from the development arm at Epic, a new Fortnite update brought split-screen couch co-op to consoles. That was just before the Fortnite Winterfest and new Battle Lab mode launched with free daily gear, and more. You can get more details on those right here and all of today’s best holiday game deals right here.

Epic Games Holiday Sale Details

Seasons greetings! The Epic Holiday Sale has arrived – starting today, December 19, 2019 at 11AM EST and ending on January 1, 2020 at 11AM EST! Be sure to come back every day to claim a new free game – unlike our usual free game offers, these freebies will only be available for 24 hours. But don’t worry! If you’re busy and on the go, you can claim any free game from your phone or mobile device. Open up the Epic Games Store on your mobile browser and log in to pick up the free game of the day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!