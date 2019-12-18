Just one week after bringing split-screen support to Fortnite, Epic Games has launched Winterfest. During the Fortnite Winterfest event, players will be able to unwrap free presents each day to obtain items like gliders, skins, and emotes. The new feature seems to fall in line with what you’d expect during the gift-giving season.

Fortnite Winterfest isn’t the only new thing found in the latest update. Players will also find a new mode called Battle Lab. This allows gamers to choose their own rules and create unique combat scenarios. Continue reading to find out more.

Fortnite Winterfest and Battle Lab shake things up for the holidays

Even if you don’t get to unbox a physical Fortnite blaster this Christmas, Epic Games is showing players some love with a free present each day for fourteen days. It’s part of the Fortnite Winterfest event which lets players roam about a lodge and unwrap a present. You can even shake the box to hear what’s inside before committing. The timing here implies that many of the items will be holiday-inspired, which could make them not as fun to use throughout 2020.

On top of Winterfest, Fortnite has also received a new game mode called Battle Lab. It’s a part of Creative mode and allows up to fifteen friends to spawn on their own island and choose their own set of rules. Examples provided in the update notes include selection of your “favorite LTM loot pools, combat scenarios with new Bot Grenades” and custom gravity and fall damage settings.

Pricing and availability

The update rolled out today, so no matter which platform you’re on, you should be able to update and join in the Fortnite Winterfest activities. Since Battle Lab is a part of the same patch, updating will also prep you to take the new mode for a spin. Both Fortnite Winterfest and Battle Lab are part of the free v11.31 update.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering that Fortnite is centered largely around in-game purchases, it’s nice to see that every player, whether they spend money or not, will be able to receive up to fourteen free items. It’s a bit of a bummer that users will need to sign on each day to to claim an item, but it’s arguable that encouraging players to frequently log in is how Epic Games is justifying free presents to begin with.

Outside of Fortnite Winterfest, it’s always good to see new modes make their way into the game. By dropping Battle Lab now, friends, family, and others will be able to get crafty throughout the holidays create unique game modes that could breathe new life into an ever-aging game.

