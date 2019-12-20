Today’s Best Game Deals: Collection of Mana $20, Borderlands 3 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Now matched at Best Buy and in digital form via the massive eShop holiday sale. Regularly $40, today’s deal is up to 50% off, matching the Black Friday pricing and is the best we can find. This package includes all three titles including the very first official release of Trials of Mana (originally known as Seiken Densetsu 3). Learn even more in our launch coverage. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Borderlands 3, Kingdom Hearts III, The Evil Within 2, Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD, The Division 2, and much more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s best game deals:

Darwin Project gets official January 2020 release date to exit Xbox Preview

Aladdin and Lion King SNES/SEGA-style boxed versions with manual now available

Fortnite Winterfest and new Battle Lab mode arrive with free daily gear, more

Sony intros new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment at under $30

Luigi’s Mansion 3 to get two paid multiplayer DLC expansions in 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!