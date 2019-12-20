Today’s Best Game Deals: Collection of Mana $20, Borderlands 3 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Now matched at Best Buy and in digital form via the massive eShop holiday sale. Regularly $40, today’s deal is up to 50% off, matching the Black Friday pricing and is the best we can find. This package includes all three titles including the very first official release of Trials of Mana (originally known as Seiken Densetsu 3). Learn even more in our launch coverage. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Borderlands 3, Kingdom Hearts III, The Evil Within 2, Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD, The Division 2, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Go claim your FREE Twitch Prime DLC
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $25+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $23 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Gears 5 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $8 (Reg. $20+)
- The Division 2 PS4/Xbox One $12 (Reg. $25)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi PS4 or Xbox One $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $30)
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds $35 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics X1 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Or on PS4 on Best Buy
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Cadence of Hyrule $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
