Fossil Carlyle Steel Smartwatch hits Amazon low at $172 (Reg. $219)

Amazon offers the Fossil Gen. 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Smartwatch in Black for $172 shipped with the on-page coupon. The final price will be displayed at checkout. The Fossil Carlyle Smartwatch delivers compatibility with both Android smartphones and iPhones. Notable features include multiple days of battery life, fitness modes, a full-color display, and GPS tracking. The built-in speaker relays important notifications, making it easy to stay in the know wherever your adventures take you. Plus with built-in Google Assistant functionality, there’s another layer of features that’s perfect for on-the-go control of your smart home, reading messages and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars by 760 reviewers at Amazon where it’s also a #1 best-seller.

Drop the smart functionality and go with the Fitbit Versa Lite for $72 less. You’ll miss out on Google Assistant, and the like, but you can still count on heart rate monitoring and various other features. Battery life extends to four days along with sleep tracking, which is something the Fossil model featured above lacks. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Fossil Gen. 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches powered with wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android phones

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart Battery modes; magnetic usb rapid Charger included; charge UP to 80 percent in under an hour

Heart rate and activity tracking using Google fit; Built in GPS for Distance tracking; swimproof design 3Atm; responses from Google assistant it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; speed through checkout with your watch using Google pay

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!