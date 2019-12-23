Garmin’s Dash Cam 66W is now down to a new Amazon low of $182 (Save $68)

- Dec. 23rd 2019 11:04 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Dash Cam 66W for $182.20 shipped. Typically selling for $250, it just dropped to $220 like you’ll find at Best Buy right now. Today’s offer takes an extra $38 off, saving you 27% overall and marking a new all-time low. Garmin has packed a two-inch screen, 1440p recording capabilities, forward collision and lane departure warnings, and more into its compact Dash Cam 66W. It also touts an extra-wide 180-degree field of view and the entire package stands at just over 1.5-inches tall. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find microSD card support, GPS location tracking, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 140 customers.

Leverage your savings here to grab SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSDCX card for $12.50 at Amazon. This will ensure your dash cam has plenty of space to record drives well into the future. It comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 22,000 customers.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, the well-reviewed YI Smart Dash Cam at under $43 is a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll find 1080p recording, but without the more premium sensors or features. 

Garmin Dash Cam 66W

Record incidents on the road with this Garmin dash cam. The 180-degree field of view provides a wide coverage of surroundings, and you can review footage on the built-in display or a smartphone via the Garmin Drive app. This Garmin dash cam provides alerts, improving road safety and driver alertness.

