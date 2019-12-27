Add the Gourmia 6-Quart ExpressPot Cooker to your arsenal for $50 (Reg. $77+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia 6-Quart ExpressPot Multi-Cooker with Auto Release for $49.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly up to $200, this model sells for $77+ from Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. Not to be confused with the basic Gourmia 6-quart cooker, this model features an LCD display, auto-release, adjustable pressure settings and more. The 1,000-watt design supports a 6-quart capacity alongside 13-preset cooking functions. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While the Gourmia option above might not be as well known as those popular Instant Pot cookers, it will also save you some cash. The standard 6-quart Instant Pot goes for $79 at Amazon right now for comparison. Outside of one of those basic slow cookers, like this $20 Hamilton Beach model, today’s featured deal is about as affordable as it gets for a 6-quart multi-cooker from a trusted brand right now.

Gourmia 6-Quart ExpressPot Multi Cooker:

Reduce wait times with this 6-quart Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its multifunction capabilities let you slow cook, saute, brown or steam dishes, and the 13 preset programs ensure delicious soups and sides are just a touch away. The 12-level safety system of this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker keeps the lid secured until internal pressure stabilizes.

