Prep for April with Amazon’s Gold Box deals on TurboTax from $30

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is offering TurboTax 2019 Tax Software with a $10 Amazon gift card from $29.99 on Mac or PC. Depending on the version you buy, this is $65 worth of goods given the cost of the gift card and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked on TurboTax Deluxe 2019. That’s right, tax season is nearly upon us as the New Year inches closer. TurboTax makes it super simple to file, plus if your state charges income tax, TurboTax has a version designed specifically for you. TurboTax is well-rated overall.

Now, there’s still time to save on your taxes in other ways in 2019. We’ve got our annual write-off week hub going and it’s constantly being updated with the latest deals. There are only a few days left to count your purchases toward 2019’s taxes, so be sure to give that a look.

TurboTax 2019 features:

TurboTax Deluxe is recommended if you own your own home, donated to charity, have significant education or medical expenses, have child related expenses or have a lot of deductions and only need to file a federal income tax return

Deluxe will accurately deduct mortage interest and propery taxes. Get your taxes done right and tailored to you, based on your unique situation.

MAXIMUM TAX REFUND – Searches for more than 350+ tax deductions and credits, including mortgage interest, property taxes and energy-efficient improvements, to get you everything you deserve

