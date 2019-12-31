Smartphone Accessories: JOBY GripTight POV Photography Kit $10 (50% off), more

Today only, as part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H currently offers the JOBY GripTight POV Smartphone Photography Kit for $9.95 shipped. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Looking to elevate your mobile photography kit? JOBY’s smartphone mount delivers a camera-like grip to help record smoother videos. Thanks to its adjustable mount, GripTight can also hold a wide range of different smartphones, too. This package is then completed by a built-in Bluetooth remote to help snap photos. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Enhance your smartphone photography with the Joby GripTight POV Kit. This kit consists of a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote and the Joby GripTight POV, which fits devices 2.2 to 3.6″ wide. The GripTight POV also features a cold shoe adapter and a handgrip that pivots 180°, which can be removed and used with pin-joint style accessories for action cameras like the GoPro.
The remote connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and acts as a remote trigger from up to 90′ away. A locking lever clamps phone securely within the TPE grip pads
