Ditch the AirPods price tag for Anker’s latest true wireless earbuds at $50

- Dec. 31st 2019 7:09 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked all-time. With a familiar AirPod-like design, there’s a lot to like about these earbuds from Anker. Notable features include 40-hours of playtime on a single charger, IPX7 waterproofing, and more. Best of all, it features USB-C charging, which is certainly worth noting. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon customers.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider Anker’s Soundbuds Slim+ at $30. You’ll lose the truly wireless design here, but nearly 50% off may be worth it for some. Notable features include up to 10 hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproof protection, and “superior sound.” Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Don’t miss this week’s Anker sale with additional notable deals on battery packs, headphones, and more from $25.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 features:

  • Incredible Sound Powered By Graphene Drivers: Delivers music with a wider soundstage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology enhances bass by up to 43% and aptX audio offers lossless transmission between your device and the wireless earbuds.
  • 40-Hour playtime with fast charge: a single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends that to 40 hours. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, simply charge for 10 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime.
  • IPX7 waterproof: life P2 wireless earbuds boast ipx7-rated protection that defends against liquids in any weather conditions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp