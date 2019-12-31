Ditch the AirPods price tag for Anker’s latest true wireless earbuds at $50

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked all-time. With a familiar AirPod-like design, there’s a lot to like about these earbuds from Anker. Notable features include 40-hours of playtime on a single charger, IPX7 waterproofing, and more. Best of all, it features USB-C charging, which is certainly worth noting. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon customers.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider Anker’s Soundbuds Slim+ at $30. You’ll lose the truly wireless design here, but nearly 50% off may be worth it for some. Notable features include up to 10 hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproof protection, and “superior sound.” Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Don’t miss this week’s Anker sale with additional notable deals on battery packs, headphones, and more from $25.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 features:

Incredible Sound Powered By Graphene Drivers: Delivers music with a wider soundstage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology enhances bass by up to 43% and aptX audio offers lossless transmission between your device and the wireless earbuds.

40-Hour playtime with fast charge: a single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends that to 40 hours. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, simply charge for 10 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime.

IPX7 waterproof: life P2 wireless earbuds boast ipx7-rated protection that defends against liquids in any weather conditions.

