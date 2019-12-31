JBL Link View delivers a display, Google Assistant, more for $95 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the JBL Link View Smart Display for $94.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $300 but trends around $200 these days. This also beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. The JBL Link View speaker includes a built-in 8-inch display with Google Assistant and Chromecast. In our hands-on review, we called it the “best smart display you can buy.” You’ll be able to quickly call up and control all of your favorite smart home accessories here, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and pick up a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your JBL Link View while also automating various devices around your home.

JBL Link View features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

