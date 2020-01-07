Razer is one of the biggest names when it comes to PC gaming these days, offering high-end laptops, peripherals, and more. The company is making waves at CES 2020, now offering the “first truly modular desktop system utilizing the new ultra-compact Razer Tomahawk N1 chassis.” If you’re in the market for an ultra-compact desktop with the power of a full-sized setup, this could be the answer.

Razer’s Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is a minimalist’s dream

The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is designed to fit the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element, offering high-end power in a sleek and small chassis. Made from an all-aluminum body with tempered glass on both sides, you’ll be able to vertically mount your GPU to view it in all its glory. The open-vent design at the top helps maintain cooling performance, and the rear offers a lock-and-slide sled mechanism that opens with minimal efforts.

Designed to do the heavy lifting for you

Razer’s new Tomahawk Gaming Desktop can hold up to an Intel i9 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 graphics card. Both the RAM and SSD modules will be upgradable on the NUC card, as well as the fans, graphics card, and NUC itself. This will help to satisfy the needs of even the most demanding tasks, making sure it’s ready to do the heavy lifting for you.

Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop pricing and availability

This all-new desktop will be available in the first half of 2020 as a preconfigured system, and the pricing is yet to be announced. However, those who want to build their system will be able to pick up the Tomahawk N1 case to satisfy their needs.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m super excited about Intel’s new NUC 9 platform, as it offers quite a bit of power in a tiny package. I’ve long been a fan of ultra-compact workstations and currently use a 2018 Mac mini for my daily machine. Something I have long wanted is an ultra-compact gaming PC that offers all the power I want in an easy-to-use form factor, and Razer’s Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is just that.

