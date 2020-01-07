Sperry Outlet celebrates 2020 with up to $30 off already-reduced styles

- Jan. 7th 2020 1:02 pm ET

Sperry Outlet is currently offering $15 off orders of $75 or more and $30 off orders of $100 with promo code OUTLETHAUL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Breakwater Duck Boots are on sale for $85 and originally were priced at $110. These boots are waterproof, which is great for winter and spring weather. Plus, its all black coloring is sleek and stylish. It also has a fully lined interior for warmth and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

