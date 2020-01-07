Sperry Outlet celebrates 2020 with up to $30 off already-reduced styles

Sperry Outlet is currently offering $15 off orders of $75 or more and $30 off orders of $100 with promo code OUTLETHAUL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Breakwater Duck Boots are on sale for $85 and originally were priced at $110. These boots are waterproof, which is great for winter and spring weather. Plus, its all black coloring is sleek and stylish. It also has a fully lined interior for warmth and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

