After seeing massive holiday sale at the tail end of last year, we are now getting another wide-ranging Nintendo eShop New Year sale to kick-off 2020. From now through January 16, Nintendo is offering a large selection of digital Switch games at up to 30% off (but it’s more like up to 50% off). You’re looking at a series of first-party games like Yoshi’s Crafted World and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as The Witcher 3 Complete and a host of fantastic indie titles starting from less than $1. Head below for everything.

Nintendo eShop New Year Sale:

The 2020 Nintendo eShop New Year sale is quite a notable one. While we have seen some of the first-party games drop a few bucks lower, you won’t have to leave the couch or wait for shipping on these deals. With the popularity of the Netflix Witcher adaption, now’s a great chance to score a deal on one of the best open-world RPGs of the generation for your Nintendo Switch. Other highlights from the sale include deep deals on the incredible CELESTE, Stardew Valley, the entire Goat Simulator collection, and even the Blue Bomber’s latest outing, Mega Man 11.

Top Picks from the eShop Sale:

Outside of the Nintendo eShop New Year Sale, you’ll want to take a look through today’s Pokemon announcements. Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Mystery Dungeon for Switch as well as the new Sword and Shield DLC. Our full review of the main game is a great place to get started, though.

Plus, you’ll find even more Nintendo Switch game deals in this morning’s games roundup.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe:

Nintendo eShop New Year Sale: Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, anywhere! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses. Play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode. Every track from the Wii U version, including DLC, makes a glorious return. Plus, the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.!

