Segway’s ES3 Electric Scooter returns to $349 (Cert. refurb, Orig. $699)

- Jan. 9th 2020 9:18 am ET

Segway via Newegg offers its ES3 Electric Scooter in certified refurbished condition for $349 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $699 in new condition and dropped to $500 on Black Friday. Today’s refurbished mention is a match of our previous deal. Thanks to dual batteries built-in with 374Wh of capacity, there is plenty of juice here to cruise around town. Notable specs include up to 15.5-MPH speeds and a total range of up to 28-miles. It can also carry most adults, capping out at a 220-pound capacity. A 3-month warranty is included with purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you prefer a new condition model, and willing to give up the Segway name, consider going with the Gotrax Electric Scooter instead. It’s around $300, making it a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. Notable specs include up to 15.5-MPH speeds and a total range up to 12.5-miles. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon customers.

Head over to our daily Green Deals roundup for even more energy-friendly price drops on a wide range of products.

Segway ES3 Electric Scooter features:

  • Powerful Dual Lithium Batteries with 374Wh Capacity
  • Max Speed: 15.5 Mph, Typical Range 28 Miles
  • Motor: 600W, UL 2272 Standard
  • Weight Capacity: 220 lbs, Recommended for Ages 14+
  • Product Dimensions: 40″ (L) x 17″ (W) x 45″ (H)

