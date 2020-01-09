Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 tablet has received a $100 discount starting at $550

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB for $549.99 shipped. You’ll find the same offer at Best Buy. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for $100 in savings, matches the second-best discount all-time, and has only been outdone by a limited time gift card bundle promotion. Step up to the 256GB model for $630, down from $730. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display for quickly unlocking. Included alongside the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. So whether you’re looking to take notes in class or get work done at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is up for the task. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 305 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More below.

Save even more when opting for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch Tablet instead. For $300, you’ll bring home a similar tablet experience, though will miss out on the DeX functionality included with the Tab S6. Even so, it’s a capable option for watching Netflix and the like, browsing the web, and other more casual experiences.

Regardless of which you choose, take advantage of each tablet’s expandable storage support and use your savings on Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card for under $20. This will ensure you have plenty of extra storage for keeping local copies of photos, files, and other content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy. Attach a keyboard with built-in trackpad to this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet for a seamless PC desktop experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!