Surpass headphones with Bose’s unique Soundwear Speaker: $209 (Save $90)

Amazon is offering the Bose Soundwear Wireless Wearable Speaker for $209 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we can find right now. With Bose Soundwear you’re ready to ditch headphones in favor of an immersive speaker that moves with you. Once charged, wearers will enjoy up to twelve hours of audio. Built-in controls make toggling playback or even launching Siri or Google Assistant a breeze. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If Bose branding isn’t a must, JBL’s Soundgear Speaker is $150 at Amazon and delivers a similar form-factor. You can also grab another one at a later date and pair them together for a shared music or home theater experience.

Another way to put your savings to work is with LectroFan’s 20-sound white noise/sleep machine for $33. Typically $50, today’s offer slashes more than 30% off. This is an excellent option for travelers accustomed to running a fan at home.

Bose Soundwear Wireless Wearable Speaker features:

Patented waveguide technology, digital signal processing and upward facing speakers surround you in deep, rich sound, creating a truly unique and immersive sound experience

Three button control lets you make calls, play and pause tracks and access your phone’s Siri or the Google Assistant

