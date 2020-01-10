Relax with LectroFan’s 20-sound white noise/sleep machine for $33 (Reg. $50)

Woot is offering the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine (ASM1007) for $32.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $50 on Amazon, today’s deal is within cents of the all-time low and the best we can find. This machine is designed to help you sleep, stay focused while studying, or just for relaxation by drowning out environmental sounds. It provides users with 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient noises (white, pink, and brown noise). Along with on-board volume control, it can be powered via AC or USB and makes for a great nightstand companion. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Also an extremely well-rated option, you can save even more with a Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine. This model comes in a trimmed down form factor and sells for under $28 at Amazon. Taking this route will save you some cash but it is significantly more limited than the lead deal in terms of sound variation.

While we are talking about getting a good night’s rest, stay toasty with these Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad deals from $36.

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine:

LectroFan is the most versatile fan-sound and white-noise machine for relaxation, study, and speech privacy. It’s also your personal white-noise and fan-sound machine to ensure a better night’s sleep and peaceful rest. The LectroFan offers twenty unique digital sounds to mask noises. You can choose from ten different electric fan sounds and ten variations of pure white noise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!