Hautelook’s Brooks Running Sale takes up to 60% off sneakers for men and women

- Jan. 10th 2020 11:45 am ET

0

Hautelook’s Brooks Running Shoes Event takes up to 60% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Be ready to hit the pavement with the men’s Levitate 2 Running Shoes that are marked down to just $90. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $150. I personally love running in Brooks shoes and this style features a cushioned insole as well as padding at the heel for comfort. You can choose from several color options and these shoes will become a go-to in your workout wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Brooks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

