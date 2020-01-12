Awair Air Quality Monitor tracks temp, humidity, CO2, more at $135 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is currently offering the Awair 2nd Edition Air Quality Monitor for $134.99 shipped. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is the third-best discount to date. Awair can track five different factors of air quality including fine dust (PM2.5), chemicals (VOCs), CO2, humidity, and temperature. On top of monitoring the stats in a companion app, notifications let you know when humidity rises and the like. Incorporating Awair into your smart home will also allow you to leverage the data for controlling fans or other accessories. With over 270 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. We’ve also taken a hands-on look in the past, deeming it one of our favorite pieces of smart home tech for the summer.

Enjoy many of the 2nd Edition Awair monitor’s feature set for less with the brand’s Glow C. This air quality monitor sells for $86 at Amazon and can track VOCs, humidity, and temperature. On top of that, you’ll find a built-in smart plug, which can be automated to react to any of the monitored stats. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

Awair 2nd Edition Air Quality Monitor features:

Awair tracks the 5 key factors of air quality: Fine Dust (PM2.5), Chemicals (VOCs), CO2, Humidity, and Temperature. These elements can impact your health and comfort in many ways, including respiratory health, sleep, focus, mood, and immunity. Fine dust, for example, can be absorbed into your blood and trigger health problems. You can use Awair’s preference modes to focus on the aspects of your air that impacts your health.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!