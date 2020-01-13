A new Amazon low slices $800 off LG’s 4K Smart Laser Projector, more from $669

Amazon is offering the LG 4K Smart CineBeam Laser Projector (HU80KA) for $1,896.99 shipped. That’s $800 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. This easy-to-carry projector is ready to create a 150-inch screen in just a moment’s notice. Even better, it displays content at 4K and support HDR10. Support for Bluetooth audio helps keep wires to a minimum. Two HDMI ports make it simple to hook up most modern consoles, set top boxes, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more. Continue reading for more projector deals from $669.

We also spotted the Optoma 1080p Projector (HD39DARBEE) for $669 shipped at Amazon. That’s $181 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. With 3,500-lumens of brightness, this projector aims to be visible in both well- and dimly-lit environments. I/O includes HDMI, 3.5mm, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A smart, battery-powered alternative includes ViewSonic’s M1 Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector at $313. It’s capable of producing a 100-inch screen and offers 6-hours of playback on a single charge. USB-C connectivity ensures topping it back off will be a breeze. Read our announcement coverage here.

And don’t forget that Optoma’s Portable 1080p Projector is still on sale at Amazon for $579. Regularly fetching around $900, this deal on such a bright portable projector should not be overlooked.

LG 4K Smart CineBeam Laser Projector features:

  • 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution at up to 2500 lumens brightness
  • Up to 150″ Screen size
  • HDR10 compatible; Standby Mode: Less than 0.5W
  • Lg Smart TV enabled. Power Supply (Voltage, Hz) – 100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
  • Bluetooth sound Out.Power Consumption:280W (Max)

