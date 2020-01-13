Score nearly $95 in savings on a Ring Alarm 5-Pc. Home Security Kit, now $105

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security Kit for $104.99 shipped when coupon code GG10A has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $94 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $6 the lowest price we have tracked. This bundle includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. Once you’ve completed installation, this kit is able to deliver smartphone alerts when an armed door or window had been opened, motion has been detected, and much more. I splurged for a similar setup a few months back and love the peace of mind it has given me. Another perk of this system is that it acts as a Z-Wave hub, making further smart home expansion quite simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bolster your home even further when picking up Ring’s $35 Panic Button. This handy button is able to set off your Ring Alarm’s siren when held for three seconds. Ring Protect Plus members will benefit from an alert automatically being sent to emergency services.

Another way to level up your smart home is with Awair’s Air Quality Monitor which happens to be on sale for $135 at Amazon. Typically closer to $200, now is an excellent time to snag this device and keep a sharp eye on the air quality in your space.

Ring Alarm 5-Pc. Kit features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

