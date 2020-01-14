Men’s Wearhouse Outerwear Event takes up to 60% off Tommy Hilfiger, more

- Jan. 14th 2020 3:27 pm ET

Men’s Wearhouse updates your outerwear with up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Joseph Abboud, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Tommy Hilfiger Navy Modern Fit Casual Jacket is on sale for $60 and originally was priced at $100. This style can easily be dressed up or down and it comes in several color options. It’s also a nice option for transitioning weather because it’s lightweight and machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or shop the entire sale here.

However, if you’re looking for a dressier option the Joseph Abboud Camel Topcoat is a great choice. It’s on sale for $200 and originally was priced at $500. This style would be nice for work events or special occasions.

Our top picks for men include:

