Carhartt’s durable Legacy Classic MacBook Backpack is down to $37 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Legacy Classic MacBook Backpack for $37.07 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is within a mere $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Carhartt product brings the quality seen in its apparel to a 16-inch MacBook-compatible backpack. The entire bag is covered in a durable water repellent that aims to keep electronics and everything else inside protected from moisture. A black color with gold accents helps this backpack stand out in a crowded and ever-growing market. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to score Cocoon’s handy GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer at $13. I’ve been hauling my gear in Cocoon offerings for years now. Its unique elastic retention system makes carrying small electronics a breeze.

If you like to only tote the essentials when traveling, swing by our roundup of stylish sleeves. There are a couple to choose from and best of all, pricing starts at just $5.

Carhartt Legacy Classic MacBook Backpack features:

Made of 1200D Poly with Rain Defender durable water repellent plus Duravax abrasion-resistant base

Main compartment with dedicated padded laptop pocket and tablet sleeve

Front zippered organization compartment

Contour fit shoulder straps and padded air mesh back panel

11.5w x 18h x 8d inches, 1.3 pounds

