Latest AmazonBasics sale starts at $4: Save on tech, home goods, fitness, more

Amazon is back with another one of its popular AmazonBasics sales, highlighting deals on tech, home goods, sporting gear, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout deal today is AmazonBasics’ 4-inch Braided Nylon Lightning Cables for $7.85. Having a short Lightning cable like this on-hand is often a good idea for tight quarters. Today’s deal drops the price from the usual $12 going rate and is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This model is made of double-braided nylon, which will cut down on any fraying over time. And, of course, it’s MFi certified. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks.

Another standout is the AmazonBasics Battle Exercise Training Rope for $84.99. That’s down from the typical $100 price tag and the best offer we’ve seen at Amazon since last summer. Whether training at home or at the gym, this weighted rope is perfect for getting some exercise during the winter months. It’s made of a “durable polyester blend” that will tone your abs, arms, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Additional AmazonBasics deals include:

AmazonBasics Lightning Cables feature:

Apple MFi certified charging and syncing cable for your Apple devices

Copper wire with added Kevlar to improve durability and strength; durable nylon fiber cloth provides protection, strength, and flexibility

Connects to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning Connector and charges/syncs by connecting the USB connector into your wall charger or computer; small connector head fits most cases

