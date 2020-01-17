Amazon currently offers the LEGO Technic Compact Crawler Crane for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer is not only a new all-time low, but also the very first time we’ve seen it on sale. This 920-piece Technic set measures up to over 20-inches high when fully-assembled and features rugged crawler tracks, working outriggers, an extendable boom, and more. There’s of course the classic yellow and black design and plenty of working brick-built mechanisms. Alongside the main Compact Crawler Crane build, this model can also be reassembled into a tower crane. Head below for more deals from $24.

Update: Amazon currently offers the LEGO Overwatch Bastion kit for $32.99 shipped. Good for a 33% discount from the going rate, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 602-piece kit stands over 10-inches tall and recreates the lovable Omnic from the Blizzard title. The build is fully posable and can convert into the character’s sentry mode, too. Check out our hands-on review for more.

The LEGO Technic action doesn’t end with the Crawler Crane, as Amazon is also offering another all-time low on the Remote Controlled Stunt Racer at $89.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s price cut is the first time it’s been on sale. This 324-piece creation measures over 6-inches long and packs a built-in RC motor so you can drive the creation around.

Or for something a little more ferocious, be sure to check out our recent review on LEGO’s Dinosaur Fossils kit.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Technic Compact Crawler Crane features:

Help young LEGO builders understand the basics of gears, force and movement with the LEGO Technic 42097 Compact Crawler Crane. This detailed and robust toy crane comes with an array of realistic features and functions, including extendable outriggers that move both laterally and vertically, an extendable boom, a hoist with extensive cabling and safety lock, and a 180°-rotating superstructure. The Crawler Crane folds into a compact vehicle that travels on rugged crawler tracks and comes with a classic yellow and black color scheme with authentic sticker detailing.

