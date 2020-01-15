Amazon currently offers the LEGO Mandalorian Star Wars AT-ST Raider kit for $40 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed 2 days. Normally fetching $50, like you’ll find at LEGO direct right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within a penny of the all-time low, and is the second-best price overall. As the first LEGO kit released within the Mandalorian side of the Star Wars universe, this 540-piece set assembles the AT-ST Raider as seen in episode four of the hit Disney+ series. Alongside the 9-inch tall walker, you’re also getting a minifigure of Mando himself alongside Cara Dune and two Klatooinian Raiders. In our hands-on review, we said it was “a steal for anyone looking to bring a piece of The Mandalorian to their brick-built collection.” More below.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget to check out LEGO’s new 3,900-piece Creator Expert Manchester United football stadium kit which was just unveiled earlier this week. And for more Star Wars action, be sure to give our recent UCS Star Destroyer review a look.

LEGO Mandalorian AT-ST Raider features:

Excite any LEGO builder or fan with this 75254 Star Wars Mandalorian AT-ST Raider Walker collectible model. This brick-built Star Wars building toy features the same cannibalized look of the walker from the hit Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, including jointed posable legs, a turning turret that opens up to reveal a detailed interior with space to sit a minifigure, plus 2 firing shooters.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!