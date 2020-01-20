Save nearly $70 when you pick up Galaxy Buds + Galaxy Fit for $149

Samsung is offering its Galaxy Fit Wearable plus Galaxy Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 shipped when both are added to cart. Simply navigate to the Galaxy Fit page, add it to your cart, and then add the Galaxy Buds when prompted. The discount will reflect in your final cart. For comparison, Galaxy Buds retail for $129 (though they’re on sale for $100 right now), and the Galaxy Fit adds another $100 in value. This saves you as much as $70 over buying these devices separately, offering a great way to workout while still enjoying your tunes. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review of the Buds and Fit.

Those in Apple’s camp will want to check out this killer deal that we found on the company’s latest AirPods, with prices starting at $129. While you won’t get a fitness wearable with your AirPods purchase, there’s just something about Apple’s truly wireless earbuds that have yet to be matched by anyone.

However, if you’re wanting to save some cash, just opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo truly wireless headphones for $30 shipped. Plus, Anker has tons of other great deals available with prices starting at $10.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Get up to 6 hours of battery life with an additional 7 hours from the case that doubles as a wireless charger

Premium sound tuned by AKG, an optimized driver offers substantial bass, while a volume driver gives you a wider range of sound

Control how much surrounding noise you want with ambient aware; Quick ambient mode lets you hear traffic, flight announcements and coworkers calling out to you

Galaxy Buds come in 3 adjustable ear tip and wingtip sizes right from the box

