Anker’s latest USB-C wall chargers, AirPlay projector, more on sale today from $10

- Jan. 20th 2020 10:05 am ET

0

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its 30W PowerPort Atom III USB-C Wall Charger at $21.99 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $35 for one of Anker’s latest wall chargers. We’ve seen it drop to $23 a few times before, with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. I’ve been using this wall charger while traveling over the holidays and can say that its slimmed-down design makes it a great companion wherever adventures take you. Plus, 30W output is enough to power up the latest iPhones and iPads. It can even tackle a MacBook when not in use, but may struggle to keep up with higher-end machines. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s new Nebula Apollo Mini Projector for $319.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $400 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low by $30. Amongst a number of notable features is AirPlay, which makes this projector compatible with Apple’s wireless beaming technology. You’ll also find one HDMI input and support for up to 100-inch projected images. Includes up to 4-hours of playback on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker 30W PowerPort Atom III features:

  • Ultra-thin: our Slimmest power delivery charger yet is only 0. 63 inches thick. Perfect for hard-to-reach outlets tucked away behind your bed or sofa.
  • High-speed charging: Anker power 3. 0 technology charges phones and tablets at their fastest possible speed, and can fully charge a MacBook 12” in only 2 hours.
  • Universal compatibility: Supports Apple and Samsung fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C power delivery for high-speed charging to virtually any USB-C device.

