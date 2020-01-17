Smartphone Accessories: Mpow CD Slot Car Mount $4 (Reg. $12), more

Patozon (99% positive all-time feedback from 238,000+) via Amazon offers the Mpow CD Slot Car Mount for $3.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying SIHUXBVI code at checkout. Down from $12, today’s offer saves you 66%, is $4 under previous price cuts, and is a new all-time low. With a CD slot design, this car mount grips your handset from three sides and can adjust to fit a wide variety of devices from an iPhone SE to iPhone 11 Pro Max. It’s a great option for keeping your smartphone in-view while commuting. Over 24,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
Mpow phone car mounts are essential to keep drivers safe on the road. By providing hands-free GPS navigation and allowing drivers to keep both hands on the wheel, cell phone car mounts reduce the likelihood of accidents that can threaten passenger’s and your safety.
Does your car CD Player Go unused? Make it functional again with Mpow phone holder. The base slips into your CD slot; then, it expands and locks into place so your phone is always safe and stable.
