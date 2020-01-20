The Nike Clearance Event takes an extra 20% off sale styles with promo code ALLYOU at checkout. Boost your next workout with deals on popular shoes, Dri-FIT apparel, accessories, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes are currently marked down to $96 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes were designed for comfort with a Flyknit material that’s flexible and breathable. It also has hundreds of tiny beads throughout the outsole that promote a springy step. Best of all, you can also find it in a women’s option for $108. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Nike Clearance Event and check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals.

Another standout for men is the Air Max Axis Premium Shoes. This style is great for training or everyday occasions and it has a breathable mesh design for added comfort. They also have reflective details to help keep you noticed in low light and a slip-on design that makes them a breeze to pull on and off. Originally priced at $95, however during the Nike Clearance Event you can find them for $64.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, for women, the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shoes are a no-brainer. They’re currently on sale from $58 and originally were priced at $120. You can find them in an array of color options and they have unique exposed flywire cables that were designed to help you have a snug fit throughout your workout.

Our top picks for women include:

