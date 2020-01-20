Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB hits Gold Box price of $699 ($300 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the popular Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Phone with 128GB of storage for$699 shipped in Black/White/Orange/Blue. That’s $300 off retail and a match of the lowest price at Amazon we’ve seen for this carrier unlocked flagship smartphone that 9to5Google ranked in Best Smartphones of 2019 calling it the best all-around Android phone and it recently got Android 10.
Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:
- An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here
- Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours
- Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it
- Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone; All day Intelligent Battery: 4,100mAh
- Connectivity: Wi Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024 QAM, USB 3.1 Gen 1, Bluetooth v5.0, Earjack 3.5 millimeter Stereo
