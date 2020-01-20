Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB hits Gold Box price of $699 ($300 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the popular Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Phone with 128GB of storage for$699 shipped in Black/White/Orange/Blue. That’s $300 off retail and a match of the lowest price at Amazon we’ve seen for this carrier unlocked flagship smartphone that 9to5Google ranked in Best Smartphones of 2019 calling it the best all-around Android phone and it recently got Android 10.

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here

Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours

Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone; All day Intelligent Battery: 4,100mAh