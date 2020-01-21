You can now play The Walking Dead for Switch in its entirety as the rest of the series is now available on Nintendo’s eShop. After lay-offs plagued the release schedule for Switch ports of the popular Telltale games, the entire Clementine saga is now available on Nintendo’s latest consoles. Head below for all the details.

Telltale Troubles

Telltale’s The Walking Dead — a series of games that played a large part in popularizing episodic adventure titles of this nature — was supposed to release on Nintendo Switch as part of a staggered launch schedule starting in August 2018. After the first game in the series made it to the eShop ahead of the final episodes landing on Switch in March of last year, the two games that sat in between were nowhere to be found. While Seasons 2 or 3 were supposed to hit the eShop in late 2018, Telltale tragically shut down and was forced to lay-off all but a small portion of its workforce.

Walking Dead for Switch

Fortunately for fans of the series, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and his Skybound Entertainment company now control the rights to the games. After hiring on a bunch of the former Telltale employees, Skybound is finally completing the previously scheduled work on the Walking Dead for Switch ports. This is just the mainline Clementine story for those curious as the dedicated Michonne standalone narrative is yet to be mentioned for Switch.

Considering how popular and seminal these titles were for gamers and the genre, it is excellent news to see the entire experience alive and well on a growing platform. While many of Telltale’s other assets were scooped up by LGG Entertainment in what appears to be a successful attempt at reviving the studio and its IP, The Walking Dead is controlled by Kirkman’s company — who is also bringing the rest of the series to Steam later this week alongside the new The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners VR game.

Availability and Pricing

Telltale’s The Walking Dead: Season Two and A New Frontier (Season 3) are now available as digital downloads on the Nintendo eShop at $14.99 each. For those on other platforms, like PS$ and Xbox One, these titles are still readily available on both PSN and even via Microsoft’s Game Pass streaming platform.

