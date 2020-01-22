Today’s Gold Box has a series of BIC pens/pencils from under $2 Prime shipped

- Jan. 22nd 2020 9:00 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 70% off BIC writing utensil packs. With prices starting at under $2 and with free Prime shipping across the board (or in orders over $25), now is a great time to pick up some pens and pencils for 2020. One of the best values here is the 144-pack of BIC Round Stic Ball Pens (black ink) for $8.49. This giant bundle is regularly closer to $12 or more at Amazon with today’s deal being among the best prices we have tracked there. With this one purchase and depending on how often you lose them, you might not need to buy pens again for many, many years. These are your standard BIC flexible round body pens with a translucent barrel to show the ink level. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More deals below.

But if you’re not the type to want a box of pens on ice in the closet somewhere, there are even more affordable options in today’s sale. One of which being this 24-pack of BIC Clic Stic Retractable Ball Pens in black for $5.72. Regularly between $8 and $10 or so, this is the best price we can find on the 4+ star-rated pens. While not nearly as good an overall value as the 144-pack above, it’s less out of pocket money and you get a higher-quality, retractable writer here. 

And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for additional options from under $2 Prime shipped.

BIC Round Stic Ball Pens:

  • Writes 90% longer on average than paper mate Ink Joy 100 ball stick pen (paper Mate and Ink Joy are trademarks of Newell or an affiliate. Newell has not sponsored or approved and is not affiliated with this BIC branded product. )
  • Flexible round barrel for writing comfort
  • Reliable tungsten carbide ball spreads ink smoothly and consistently

