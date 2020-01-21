Apple’s official iPhone XS Max Leather Case drops to new low at $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone XS Max Leather Case in Forest Green for $30 shipped. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks a new Amazon low on this style, and is the best we’ve seen on the official leather case for this handset since September. For comparison, you’ll still pay $49 direct from Apple. Comprised of “specially tanned and finished European leather,” this case rocks a that’s paired with complementing machined aluminum buttons. The inside is also lined with a microfiber material for softly cradling your device. As someone who’s used leather cases on their iPhone for years, the entire package provides a premium look and feel that’s expected from Apple. More details below.

For those who don’t want to pay the Apple tax on a leather case for their device, there are plenty of more affordable options available at Amazon starting around $10. You won’t be getting the same fit and finish as provided by Apple’s first-party solution, but will still achieve a similar leather look.

If you don’t mind going the route of silicone though, Apple’s official iPhone XS Max case in Blue Horizon will only run you $25. That allows you to still go with an option as well-made as the featured deal but on a tighter budget.

iPhone XS Max Leather Case features:

These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk. They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminium buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!