Save $100 on JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at a low of $380

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V850BT) for $379.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $480, today’s offer saves you 20%, is $20 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 110 customers.

JVC’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. iOS 13 will also allow you to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit. So if you want to have navigation on one screen and the music app on another, grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view.

Another great buy to enhance your ride is this AmazonBasics headrest tablet car mount, which treats your passengers to a hands-free way to enjoy shows and more while on-the-road. It’s down to $10.50 right now, so it won’t break the bank.

JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Add an interactive entertainment center to your vehicle with this JVC digital multimedia receiver. The 6.2-inch touchscreen display lets you navigate through the available listening options, and a two-camera input system provides a clear view of the road behind you. This JVC digital multimedia receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can pair your smartphone for access to streaming content and saved playlists.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

