Hire a personal Pocket Yoga Teacher on iOS or Mac for FREE today (Reg. $10)

Rainfrog’s Pocket Yoga Teacher for iOS allows users to choose from over 300 poses to create their very own workout/practice. That includes altering the order and duration as well as adding custom music and even optional voice guidance. The regularly $10 app is seeing a very notable price drop today too. So notable in fact, it is now available for free. This is one of those apps that hasn’t been on sale in years so you might want to add it to your iOS library while you can and then decide if you want to keep it later. Prefer to run your yoga practices on the Mac? Well, that regularly $10 version is also free for a limited time right now. There are no third-parry ads or in-app purchases to get in the way here either. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 700 users all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: FREE (Reg. $10)

Pocket Yoga Teacher:

Creating your custom yoga sequence has never been easier! Pocket Yoga Teacher allows you to build, edit and share complete yoga practices. Make a practice in minutes: select your desired poses, adjust their order and duration, add music, and you’re done! Try your practice by following along with the voice guidance, or share it with the Pocket Yoga Community and see what they think. Perfect for yoga teachers or intermediate to advanced level yogis.

