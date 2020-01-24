Manfrotto’s Mover-30 Backpack hauls your DSLR, MacBook, more: $93 (Reg. $120)

Amazon currently offers the Manfrotto Manhattan Mover-30 Backpack for $92.88 shipped. Usually selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Manfrotto direct still charges $140. Monfrotto’s bag has room for all of your photography essentials, including a full-size DSLR and more. A dedicated MacBook sleeve can safely cradle up to 13-inch devices. Plus a tripod attachment on the outside of the backpack makes it easy to to bring larger accessories on photography shoots, as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. There’s why picking up Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer for under $20 with your savings is a no-brainer. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

For just $3, you’ll definitely want to treat your everyday carry to this 50-pack of VELCRO reusable cable ties. Whether you just want to reorganize an existing bag or want to start out by keeping the Manfrotto backpack tidy, this deal is hard to pass up on.

Manfrotto Manhattan Mover-30 Backpack features:

The Manfrotto Manhattan camera and laptop Mover-30 backpack is perfect for city commuters and people who are always on the move with their photography kit. The Manfrotto Manhattan bags are designed to be carried from home to work or anywhere while you travel, if that maybe walking or cycling. With their urban look, they’re the perfect companion for your everyday street photography!

