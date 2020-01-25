Score two Google Nest Wifi nodes this weekend at $230 (Reg. $269), more from $45

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering a 2-node Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $229.95 shipped when coupon code PRO15R has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $39 off the typical rate and slices quite a bit off what you’d spend buying two individually on Amazon right now. Today’s offer beats the lowest price we have tracked for this specific bundle by $9. Google’s latest Nest Wifi delivers an 802.11ac mesh network that yields up to 3,800-square feet of coverage. With support for up to 200 connected devices, this system fully embraces having a bunch of smart home devices. Once set up, users can expect to see up to 2.2Gbps network performance. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Give our hands-on review a look to learn more.

We also spotted that BuyDig is offering a 2-pack of Google Nest Mini Smart Speakers with two Smart Plugs for $45 shipped with the code PCG10 at checkout. For comparison, the Nest Mini has a list price of $50 and is currently on sale for $35 each at Best Buy. You’re easily saving over $80 with today’s deal. If you’re wanting to further expand your smart home capabilities after buying Google’s Nest WiFi, this is a great way to do so on a budget. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to the Google ecosystem, don’t forget that Amazon still has eero bundles on sale. Right now you can save 30% off its latest mesh Wi-Fi system with prices starting at $69.

Google Nest Wifi features:

This Router and Access Point combo supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and is more powerful than its predecessor, delivering up to two times the speed and up to 25 percent better coverage. The access point allows for whole-home coverage and the system is scalable, allowing you to add more points in the future. It can handle multiple 4K video streams at the same time and also supports proactive band steering, a self-healing network, and transmit beamforming.

