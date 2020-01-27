Download Dr. Panda Hospital for the kids while it’s FREE on iOS (Reg. $4)

Today we have a solid app deal for the kids. Dr. Panda Hospital is now available on the App Store for free. The highly-rated kids’ app is regularly $4, but can now be yours for nothing. While it did drop to $1 in mid 2019, today’s freebie offer is the first time we have seen it down this low since late 2018. Completely void of IAPs and or third-party ads, this adorable app allows kids to pretend being a vet or doctor with a series of mini games, colorful characters, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Hospital: FREE (Reg. $4)

Dr. Panda Hospital:

What kid doesn’t think about being a vet or doctor? Here’s their chance to help Dr. Panda take care of animals at Dr. Panda Hospital. Your child will greet different animals in the waiting room, help them to their hospital beds, discover and treat their ailments – all while learning sequencing!

