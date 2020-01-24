The Steam Lunar New Year sale is now live with deep deals on Mac and PC games. From Cuphead for Mac and the latest Far Cry title, to a copy of Fallout 4 and everything in between, Steam is now offering up to 80% off a massive selection of games. That’s all on top of a series of free goodies just for visiting the sale page each day as well as tokens for redeeming various items in the Night Market. All the rest of today’s best game deals are right here but be sure to head below for more details on the Steam Lunar New Year event.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale

The Steam Lunar New Year sale is literally discounting thousands of games right now. While it’s hard to go wrong here, one particular standout would have to be Cuphead for Mac and PC. The incredible run and gun action game doesn’t tend to go on sale very often, and even less so on Mac/PC. Regularly $20, you can now score the gorgeous hand-drawn title at 25% off or $14.99 via Steam. Amazon is also reflecting the Lunar New Year sale price on its digital listing for the game. If for some reason you haven’t heard at this point, Cuphead is inspired by 1930’s cartoons and uses many of the same techniques for both its audio and visuals. The platforming stages and boss battles are about as gorgeous as they are difficult but you can have a friend help the cause in couch co-op mode.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here for deep deals on loads of titles including Terraria, Dying Light, Ark, Gears 5, DOOM, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Sekiro, Resident Evil 2, and many more.

Speaking of Valve’s Steam platform, the latest viral, physics-based animal simulator is now live as part of the service’s early access program. But remember, a little franchise known as Half-Life has a new VR game on the way and you can play the previous titles for free on Mac/PC right now.

Cuphead for Mac and PC

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!