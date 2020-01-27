Save 40% on this 16-pack of 60W LED light bulbs at under $1 Prime shipped each

Tenergy Corporation (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 16-pack of its 9W LED Light Bulbs in both daylight and soft white for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code EOZVKXKX at checkout. This is under $1 per bulb and saves you nearly 40% from its regular going rate. These bulbs are a direct replacement for standard 60W offerings, bringing 750 lumens of light output to the table. Keep in mind these aren’t dimmable, but at under $1 per bulb, that’s kind of a given. If you’re still rocking incandescent lights, this is a great way to cut down on electricity while also getting bulbs that aren’t hot to the touch once they’re in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Just need a single bulb? Westinghouse has you covered with this 60W equivalent LED bulb for $2.50 Prime shipped. While this is quite a bit more per bulb than today’s lead deal, overall, it’s far less costly if you just need one or two.

Tenergy LED Bulb features:

DIRECT REPLACEMENT – The Tenergy 16-Pack Non-Dimmable LED Bulbs are perfect replacement for incandescent light bulbs. These E26 LED bulbs have medium standard bases. No breakable parts and are free of toxic chemicals, they are safe for your family and the environment.

INSTANT LIGHTING – The 750 Lumens LED bulb is able to maximize its brightness immediately when powered on.

ENERGY SAVING – It illuminates an equivalent of a 60-Watt incandescent bulb but only consumes 9W of power, making it one of the best energy efficient light bulbs!

SUPERIOR LIGHT QUALITY – Non-flickering light and zero harsh glares prevents eye fatigue and provides a comfortable, stress-free atmosphere. Replace office light bulbs to help promote work productivity by providing a better illuminated work environment.

