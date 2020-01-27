Today’s best Android game and app deals are highlighted by surreal adventure puzzlers, action-packed strategy experiences, top-ranked photo editors, and much more. This is the place to find all of the most notable Android app price drops from Google Play and beyond every single day of the work week. From Pro Cam 7 and Photo Studio PRO to Duck Warfare, Kenshō, Door Kickers, and all the discounted, ad-free sudoku you could ever need, all of the day’s best deals on apps to fill up your Android catalogue are down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Along with everything you’ll find in our Android deals hub, the Android-compatible Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch has fallen to $79 at Amazon and the Android TV-ready NVIDIA Shield streaming stick went on sale for the first time today at $130. We also still have Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone at a new low.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Kenshō:

Begin your journey through a surreal world where nature, time and space intertwine. Mysterious things happen in a ruined room. Doors inside that room lead to different worlds and beautiful landscapes. Match blocks and overcome challenges in this addictive puzzle with rich visual effects that unfolds a narrative through breathtaking places including lush jungles and stormy seas.

