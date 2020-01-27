Fossil’s Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch has fallen to $79 at Amazon

- Jan. 27th 2020 1:07 pm ET

$79
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Stainless Steel/Leather Hybrid Smartwatch for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $1.50 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Fossil smartwatch has a wide variety of standout features that differentiate it from Apple Watch. Examples include a long-lasting 12-month battery, hybrid design, and sleep tracking abilities. Activity monitoring is also on-board and vibrations alert you when smartphone notifications roll in. Customizable side buttons let you choose how they behave, with options ranging from music controls to finding a paired phone, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep your style fresh when applying some of today’s savings on an Archer Watch Strap for $15. With fifteen styles to choose from, it shouldn’t be hard to find a colorway that is to your liking.

While we’re talking wearables, did you see Garmin’s new tactix Delta Smartwatch? This privacy-focused smartwatch is comprised of premium materials and even sports a built-in kill switch. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones
  • Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months
  • Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$79
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Fossil

Fossil
Wearable

About the Author