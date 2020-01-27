Fossil’s Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch has fallen to $79 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Stainless Steel/Leather Hybrid Smartwatch for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $1.50 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Fossil smartwatch has a wide variety of standout features that differentiate it from Apple Watch. Examples include a long-lasting 12-month battery, hybrid design, and sleep tracking abilities. Activity monitoring is also on-board and vibrations alert you when smartphone notifications roll in. Customizable side buttons let you choose how they behave, with options ranging from music controls to finding a paired phone, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep your style fresh when applying some of today’s savings on an Archer Watch Strap for $15. With fifteen styles to choose from, it shouldn’t be hard to find a colorway that is to your liking.

While we’re talking wearables, did you see Garmin’s new tactix Delta Smartwatch? This privacy-focused smartwatch is comprised of premium materials and even sports a built-in kill switch. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

