Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Streaming Stick for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and subsequently a new all-time low. This 4K HDR streaming stick is touted as the “most powerful Android TV media player” and comes equipped with Google Assistant, Chromecast tech, and access to all of the popular streaming services. It features 8GB of built-in storage for keeping local copies of media, as well as a microSD card slot for expansion. A new voice remote rounds out the package which even sports a built-in lost locator. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 375 customers and we called it “one of the most capable streaming devices on the market” in our hands-on review. More below.

Those in search of a more affordable way to bring Android TV into their setup will find the Xiaomi Mi Box S to be a compelling alternative at $60. With 4K HDR support, you’ll be able to enjoy similar picture quality to the lead deal alongside access to Assistant and more. You will miss out on the improved performance, Ethernet support, and some of the NVIDIA-specific gaming features. Learn more in our review.

Don’t forget Amazon also just discounted its lineup of Fire TV devices, which offer an Alexa-based way to enjoy streaming service content and more. Prices start at $25, with standouts including the 4K stick at $35 and more.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

