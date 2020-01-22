Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ is an affordable SteamVR headset at $230 (Reg. $499)

Samsung is currently offering its Hmd Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset for $229.99 shipped. Typically selling for $499, like you’ll find at Amazon and B&H, today’s offer saves you 54%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since November. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ headset comes bundled with two motion-activated controllers. It immerses you in mixed reality experiences by pairing with a PC. Notable specs include built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound and a high-resolution AMOLED display. Plus, with support for SteamVR, on Windows, this is an affordable headset for getting ready for Half Life: Alyx. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 205 customers. More details below.

Those who may not have a capable PC or are devoted Mac users will want to look towards the Oculus Go instead. This standalone VR headset will only run you $149. It only includes a single, less capable controller, but allows you to experience virtual reality without any additional overhead.

Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Headset features:

The Odyssey+ improves on its predecessor with Samsung’s Anti-Screen Door Effect technology. The Screen Door Effect (SDE) is a widely known issue for VR headsets, but Samsung solves it by applying a grid that diffuses light coming from each pixel and replicating the picture to areas around the pixel. This makes the spaces between pixels less visible. This provides a perceived 1233 ppi, which is doubled that of its predecessor.

