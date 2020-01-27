When it comes to the world of monitors, there are a lot of specs that differentiate one from another. This can make it difficult to find a display with the perfect blend of features. The Eve Spectrum lineup sets out to solve this by being “crowd-developed” from the ground up. This means that since its inception, every detail of Spectrum has been “discussed, debated and decided” by over over 7,000 people. These displays feature a ton of ports, high resolutions, and refresh rates that reach up to 240Hz. Continue reading to learn more.

Eve Spectrum packs a punch

Let’s get this out of the way. The company behind Eve Spectrum is not the same one previously-owned by Elgato. It’s based in Finland and is best-known for its 2-in-1 computer named Eve V that mirrors what’s seen in the Microsoft Surface lineup.

The lineup consists of a trio of 27-inch displays that have a baseline 1440p resolution that maxes out at 4K. Two of the monitors are 1440p, with the most inexpensive option features a 165Hz refresh rate while the upgraded models boasts 240Hz. This is a rare find to begin with, let alone the fact that it uses an IPS panel which should deliver much better viewing angles. The UHD display still manages to deliver 144Hz refresh, which is in line with some of the best options to date.

When it comes to connectivity, Eve Spectrum has the goods. You’ll find HDMI, USB-A/C, DisplayPort, AUX, and more. Everything listed there can be used as a hub with a single USB-C cable all while charging a laptop at up to 100W. One area that is sure to get some pushback is that a stand does not come included. A fact that Eve downplays citing that many users plan to use a VESA mount anyways.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the Eve Spectrum monitor lineup starts at $349. Cost rises as you increase refresh rates or resolution with 1440p/240Hz clocking in at $489 and 4K/144Hz for $589. Each display can be reserved now, but you’ll have to wait until Q3 to get your hands on one. Folks that opt to buy an Eve Spectrum stand will need to fork over an additional $100, but will gain height adjustment, tilt, and rotation.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given the fact that Eve Spectrum has had more than 7,000 individuals helping it come to fruition, these displays are likely to have a nice head start when it comes to word of mouth. With such a wide variety of well-established competitors, this could be the saving grace that helps get Eve Spectrum off the ground.

The specs are certainly exciting, but when I drop hundreds of dollars on anything, I want to know that the company behind it has enough buyers to keep it around for years to come. Thankfully this is further supported by Eve V, the company’s successful 2-in-1 computer that goes head-to-head with Microsoft Surface.

