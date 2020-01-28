Amazon and Best Buy now offering two Echo Show 8’s for $100 ($160 savings)

- Jan. 28th 2020 7:19 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering two Echo Show 8 Smart Displays for $99.99 shipped with the code SHOW82PK at checkout. Matched at Best Buy. For comparison, the Echo Show 8 normally runs $130 each and the lowest that we’ve tracked is $80 each on Black Friday. This sale essentially makes each Echo Show 8 $50, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Echo Show 8 offers an 8-inch display and camera so you can use it for video calls to other Alexa-enabled devices and see responses to questions that you ask it. Whether you’re looking up a new recipe or just wanting to see a visual representation of your timers, the Echo Show 8 offers a fantastic experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save a few bucks when opting for two Echo Show 5’s at $89.99 shipped with the code SHOW52PK at checkout. Normally $90 each, this is essentially buy-one-get-one-free. The Echo Show 5 is a smaller version of today’s lead deal, which is great for more compact spaces like kitchens or side tables. Learn more in our hands-on review.

However, save even more when ditching the display all-together. The Echo Dot offers Alexa voice services in a slim and small package that sets you back just $35.

Don’t forget about the 2-pack of Google Nest Hubs for $100 that we recently spotted. This saves you up to $100 over buying them separately, giving you a great way to expand your Assistant-enabled smart home.

Echo Show 8 features:

  • Alexa can show you more – With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.
  • Be entertained – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.
  • Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.
  • Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

